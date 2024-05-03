Punit Balan Group Unveils India's Pioneering Constitution Park

Pune welcomes nation's first constitution park
Source: Punit Balan Group
In a momentous occasion that resonates with the spirit of democracy and civic responsibility, Pune welcomed the inauguration of the nation's first Constitution Park. Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command said, "The Constitution of India endows us with both rights and responsibilities. To drive India towards development by 2047, every citizen must embrace the duties outlined in the Constitution".
The inauguration ceremony marked a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and the Punit Balan Group, symbolizing the convergence of public and private entities in promoting civic awareness and national progress. Among the esteemed guests were Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, President of Manikchand Oxyrich and Manikchand Group, and Maj. Gen. Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.
Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh remarked, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to our nation's evolving needs. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and underscores our Fundamental Duties. It's crucial for every citizen to understand their rights and fulfill their duties. Through this, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047".
He further emphasized the pivotal role of initiatives like the Constitution Park in fostering civic consciousness among the residents of Pune. "The Constitution Park serves as a significant initiative by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities." added Lt. Gen. Singh.
Expressing gratitude for the collaborative effort, Lt. Gen. Singh extended his appreciation to Punit Balan for his invaluable contribution. In response, he said, "I am deeply gratified to have been part of the initiative to develop the Constitution Park alongside the Indian Army. It is a tribute to the Constitution of India, the foundation of our nation. On this occasion, I pledge that the Punit Balan Group will always be at the forefront in upholding the Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties outlined in the Constitution."
The Constitution Park, envisioned as an educational and recreational space, aims to disseminate knowledge about the Constitution and instill a sense of pride in India's democratic heritage. With interactive exhibits and educational programs, the park is poised to become a hub for promoting constitutional literacy and civic engagement.
The inauguration of the Constitution Park in Pune marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards holistic development and civic enlightenment. It underscores the collective responsibility of citizens, government institutions, and private enterprises in nurturing a vibrant democracy and fostering national progress. As citizens, it is incumbent upon us to honor our rights and fulfill our responsibilities towards building a prosperous and inclusive India by 2047.
