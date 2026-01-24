PRISM-PCI Conclave, Vapi: How India Is Shaping The Future Of Heart Care

A major theme across sessions was India’s growing role in global cardiac innovation. Over the last decade, home-grown technologies—from advanced coronary stents and imaging-guided solutions to transcatheter heart valves—have significantly enhanced access to modern cardiac care, both within the country and internationally. This shift has reduced dependence on imports and empowered Indian clinicians with tools comparable to the best in the world.

Beyond technology and technique, PRISM also addressed prevention—a crucial concern as cardiovascular disease increasingly affects younger populations. Experts emphasized that while advanced interventions save lives, long-term impact will depend on early detection, lifestyle modification, and public awareness.

As the conclave concluded, PRISM stood as more than a scientific meeting. It reflected a larger shift in global healthcare—where India is not only treating one of the world’s largest cardiac patient populations, but also helping define the future of heart care through innovation, research, and precision-driven solutions.

Meril is an India-based global medical device company that works on developing advanced and practical healthcare solutions. The company focuses strongly on research and technology to create cutting-edge medtech solutions that support better treatment and patient care. Meril operates in over 150 countries and has offices in regions like the USA, Europe, Asia, Africa, Brazil, and Australia. Through innovation and global standards, Meril aims to make advanced healthcare more accessible.