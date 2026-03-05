Prime Video Launches O Womaniya! 2025 Report: Spotlights Women In Cinema

Prime Video released the fifth edition of the O Womaniya! Report 2025, an annual study that tracks how women are represented in Indian films and series. The report is researched and curated by Ormax Media, produced by Film Companion Studios, and supported by Prime Video. It looked at 122 films and series released in 2024 across nine Indian languages (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Gujarati) covering both theatres and streaming platforms.

The findings show that there is progress in areas like corporate leadership and streaming content. But behind the camera, the numbers have slipped. Let’s take a deeper look.