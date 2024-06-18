Stay Tuned | Panel Discussion on Greater LGBTIQ+ Inclusivity in India Inc.

#PrideMeansMore will discuss inclusivity progress, challenges, and the future for the LGBTIQ+ community in India Inc.
Source: The Quint
Strides towards inclusivity have marked both progress and potential when it comes to India Inc. While many companies value diversity, achieving true inclusivity is an ongoing journey.
With #PrideMeansMore, The Quint, in collaboration with Accenture in India, is launching a groundbreaking initiative to ignite a crucial dialogue on creating greater inclusivity, particularly for the LGBTIQ+ community within corporate leadership roles.
The panel will feature:
Zahara Fernandes – India Pride Sponsor at Accenture
Divya Srivastava – Head of Rewards and EDI, Unilever South Asia
Ramkrishna Sinha – Co-founder, Pride Circle
Bonita Rajpurohit – Actor
The discussion will cover various aspects: from celebrating achievements in pride inclusion to addressing challenges that limit diverse representation. Listen to experts, leaders, and advocates share their experiences and ideas on why pride inclusion is crucial in today's workplaces.
The conversation comes at a time when a global movement towards equity and social justice is gaining momentum. It acknowledges past achievements while challenging the status quo, advocating for a workplace environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive authentically.
Join us on June 20 as we embark on this transformative dialogue, igniting aspirations and charting a course towards a future where pride in diversity propels us all towards greater success.
Stay tuned for more updates.
[This article has been published by The Quint in partnership with Accenture as part of the #PrideMeansMore campaign.]
