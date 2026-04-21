P&G Shiksha Is Encouraging Parents To Rethink How Children Learn

A learning gap rarely announces itself. It doesn’t always show up as a failed exam or a tearful night over homework. More often, it hides in plain sight — in a child who goes quiet in class, who stops asking questions, who decides, somewhere along the way, that school simply isn’t for them.

For over two decades, P&G Shiksha has been trying to catch that moment before it sets in — before a gap becomes a label and a label becomes a life. At a recent event in Mumbai, they tried something different: instead of talking to parents about their children’s struggles, they let everyone feel those struggles for themselves.