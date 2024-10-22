Patanjali, Falcone Peak Fund Invest Rs 99.5 Cr in KBC Global via Warrants

Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, Falcone Peak Fund (CEIC) Ltd among other investors to invest upto Rs. 99.50 crore through convertible preferential warrants issue in KBC Global Ltd (Previously known as Karda Construction Ltd) BSE – 541161.

Board of directors of the company in the meeting has approved to issue total of 45.23 crore warrants on a preferential basis to non-promoters at Rs. 2.20 per warrants (including a premium of Rs. 1.20 per warrant) aggregating total Rs. 99.50 crore. Each warrant shall be convertible into one equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each fully paid up. The proceeds of the equity issue will be utilize for the repayment of debt. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company is scheduled on November 15, 2024 for the same.