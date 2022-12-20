Panel Discussion | Workplace Inclusion: From Intent To Action

Disability statistics in India are highly under-reported. And the situation is particularly dire for women who are twice as disadvantaged owing to their gender and disability. NGOs and social sectors have been pushing the cards to enable these women to access equal job opportunities that are suited to their skill set.

As part of their MoU with Enable India, Rekha Talluri, CFO - Microsoft India, Sponsor - Disability ERG in India is working with over 100 organisations to onboard and integrate over 100,000 PwDs into the workforce.

In the meantime, organisations like Accenture have learnt the value and merit of hiring PwDs. They have undertaken several initiatives such as an inclusive internship program where PwDs get to learn and work in an area of their strength and expertise. Such exercises help PwDs enhance their skills and gain experience while their team leads and managers become sensitised to disability inclusion in the workplace.