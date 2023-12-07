Panel Discussion | Employing The First Step For A Billion Success Stories

[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign ahead of #IDPWD2023. Learn more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]

According to the United Nations, about 90% of persons with disabilities in developing countries remain unemployed. The statistics are staggering and heavily under-reported in countries like India.

India Inc organisations have put concerted efforts to create awareness around the subject, addressed the specific needs of persons with disabilities, and are bridging the gap. Ever since the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, they have strived to design disabled-inclusive workspaces, held sensitisation workspaces, hired role models who have proved their mettle against the odds, and kick-started multiple support networks. But is that enough?