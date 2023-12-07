Panel Discussion | Employing The First Step For A Billion Success Stories

(L-R) Shishir Bhatnagar, Ankit Rajiv Jindal, Ekta Bhyan and Pawas Anand.
Courtesy - The Quint
[This story has been produced as part of #ABillionVoices campaign ahead of #IDPWD2023. Learn more about Accenture's Disability Inclusion initiative.]
According to the United Nations, about 90% of persons with disabilities in developing countries remain unemployed. The statistics are staggering and heavily under-reported in countries like India.
India Inc organisations have put concerted efforts to create awareness around the subject, addressed the specific needs of persons with disabilities, and are bridging the gap. Ever since the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, they have strived to design disabled-inclusive workspaces, held sensitisation workspaces, hired role models who have proved their mettle against the odds, and kick-started multiple support networks. But is that enough?
Persons with disabilities, since the beginning, have to confront three big challenges: attitudinal, awareness and accessibility. They must overcome unconscious bias, root out stigma and demonstrate to the world the competitive advantages they bring to any institution they would onboard. It, therefore, becomes vital for professors, academics, hiring managers and leaders to think beyond the conventional mold of desired skill sets in a potential candidate.
Persons with disabilities can build an organisation's competitive advantage in several ways. They bring on onboard unique talents around problem-solving and critical thinking. They elevate the culture of the organisation by making it more collaborative and help boost productivity through team-building exercises. Overall, the ethos of inclusivity enhances an organisation's value proposition with fellow industry clients and contemporaries and can result in long-term partnerships.
So what more can organisations do to enable persons with disabilities in the workplace? They can provide assistance for diagnosis, workplace adjustments, assistive technology that supports cognitive disabilities and coaching for neurodiverse colleagues to start.
Our panel discussion not only identified these gaps in the current ecosystem that persons with disabilities have to overcome regularly. It also exchanged creative solutions that leaders can implement to make their work culture more diverse, equal, and truly disabled-inclusive.
Watch the video above to learn more about these practices and how to implement them at your workplace.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)