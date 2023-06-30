OPPO Leads R&D Into Sustainability of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Battery capacity and storage are the first features that consumers watch out for in mobile phones today. Mobile phones play a key role for digital nomads in a work-from-anywhere era.

Most of the smartphones in India use lithium-ion batteries, which offer a balance between performance, capacity, and size. The batteries provide reliable power storage for mobile devices and a longer battery life. But the battery life may vary based on multiple factors such as screen size, processor efficiency, and usage patterns.

Smartphone manufacturers are also increasingly focusing on optimising power consumption to improve battery life. Operating system updates often include energy-saving features and optimisations.

OPPO's focus on battery technology is enabling the company to transform users' charging experience and increase the power of smartphones. They are currently researching into the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies.