Open Atlas Summit 2026 Brings Top USCIS, NASA & O-1 Voices

At Open Atlas Summit 2026, attendees will not have to search across dozens of conferences to find those perspectives.

The event’s growing speaker lineup brings together immigration insiders, founders, investors, technology leaders and experts who have worked across USCIS, NASA, venture capital and immigration technology. They will join recruiters, attorneys, creators and immigrant professionals for two days of practical conversations in Milpitas, California.

The Summit will take place on August 21 and 22, 2026, at the India Community Centre, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas. More than 1,000 high-skilled immigrants are expected to participate in its Job Fair, Hackathon, workshops, legal consultations and multi-track conference programme.