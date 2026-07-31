Open Atlas Summit 2026 Brings Top USCIS, NASA & O-1 Voices

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At Open Atlas Summit 2026, attendees will not have to search across dozens of conferences to find those perspectives.
The event’s growing speaker lineup brings together immigration insiders, founders, investors, technology leaders and experts who have worked across USCIS, NASA, venture capital and immigration technology. They will join recruiters, attorneys, creators and immigrant professionals for two days of practical conversations in Milpitas, California.
The Summit will take place on August 21 and 22, 2026, at the India Community Centre, 525 Los Coches Street, Milpitas. More than 1,000 high-skilled immigrants are expected to participate in its Job Fair, Hackathon, workshops, legal consultations and multi-track conference programme.
Among the announced speakers is Michael Valverde, a former senior leader in USCIS Field Operations whose federal immigration career stretches back to 1997. His experience includes work across field operations, adjudications, refugee and asylum programmes and immigration-policy implementation.
He will be joined by April Padilla, a former USCIS professional associated with EB-1A training and adjudication expertise. Her participation is particularly relevant for professionals trying to understand how extraordinary-ability cases are assessed and why evidence must be organised into a credible, coherent professional narrative.
Finn Reynolds, Head of Insights and Strategy at Lawfully, will add a data-driven perspective. His work examines immigration case information and processing trends, helping attorneys, mobility teams and applicants understand how policy developments appear in real-world USCIS outcomes.
Together, these speakers can help attendees move beyond rumours and isolated online anecdotes toward a better understanding of evidence, adjudication trends and immigration strategy.
Another standout name is Dhravya Shah, founder of Supermemory, who received an O-1 visa at the age of 19.
His story will be especially relevant to students, young builders and emerging founders who assume that professional credibility can only be developed after decades in an industry. His journey illustrates how public work, technical achievement, entrepreneurship and a clearly demonstrated area of expertise can create opportunities much earlier than many professionals expect.
His presence at the Summit does not suggest that an O-1 is easy or appropriate for every young founder. Instead, it offers attendees the chance to understand what focused execution, visible work and an unusually strong professional record can look like in practice.
For entrepreneurs and immigrant founders, the lineup also includes Kamal Singh of WestBridge Capital. WestBridge describes itself as a long-term investment partner to technology and AI-focused founders, backed by a multibillion-dollar evergreen fund. Its official team page currently lists Singh as a senior investment professional focused on SaaS, artificial intelligence and enterprise businesses.
His perspective can help founders better understand what investors evaluate beyond a pitch deck: market size, founder quality, differentiation, business fundamentals and the ability to build over the long term.
Raj Pai, a former NASA Chief Technologist, brings another dimension to the event. For engineers, researchers and deep-technology professionals, his participation represents the type of technical leadership and large-scale innovation experience that can help turn specialist knowledge into wider organisational and societal impact.
Together, the speakers reflect the Summit’s broader promise: immigration does not exist separately from careers, entrepreneurship, capital or innovation. The most valuable guidance often emerges when those disciplines are discussed together.
The speakers are only one part of the 2026 experience.
Friday, August 21, will be dedicated to the Job Fair and Hackathon, creating opportunities for job seekers to meet employers, builders to demonstrate products and founders to encounter potential collaborators and investors.
Saturday, August 22, will include keynotes, fireside chats and workshops on immigration pathways, startup fundraising, FAANG hiring, leadership, artificial intelligence, wealth building, taxation, admissions, personal branding and creator careers. A dedicated Legal Desk will give attendees access to one-on-one conversations with immigration attorneys about visa strategy, company formation and major professional decisions.
The 2025 edition established the foundation, drawing hundreds of attendees, more than 40 speakers and a sold-out job fair that connected over 30 startups with hundreds of international students. The 2026 edition is expanding that model with a larger community, wider programming and an even stronger mix of experts
For founders seeking investment insight, professionals exploring visa pathways, students entering the job market and immigrants looking for credible guidance from people who have operated inside the systems shaping their future, Open Atlas Summit 2026 is a must-attend gathering.
This is not merely an opportunity to watch accomplished people speak. It is a chance to ask questions, build relationships and leave with a clearer understanding of what to do next.
Attendees can reserve their places through the official Luma registration page.
Book Summit Tickets: https://luma.com/8c4qusfp
Visit the Open Atlas Summit Website: https://theopenatlas.org