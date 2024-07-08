Decoding Digital India: Unveiling the New Age User's Online Habits and Trends

A comprehensive report titled “New Age Digital Consumption in India: A Survey of Social Media, OTT Content & Online Gaming” by Professor Rajat Sharma from IIM Ahmedabad in partnership with Dr. Vikash Gautam, Adjunct Fellow at the Esya Centre sheds light on how Indians engage with social media, OTT content services, and online gaming. This study offers valuable insights into consumption patterns across these key digital segments based on a survey of 2,000 users and app-data of over 20.58 lakhs users.

Watch this video to know what these findings were: