Online Credit Cards for Gen Zs And Millennials: Cashback, UPI And Apps

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Unlike the boomers, Gen Z and millennials have been managing money majorly through a smartphone. From making UPI payments and ordering food to shopping online and tracking expenses. Today, everyday financial activities can be completed without visiting a bank branch. But this has also changed how people apply for and use credit cards.
Online credit cards combine digital application processes with features such as cashback, rewards, UPI payments and app-based card management. But convenience alone does not make a card suitable for you. Understanding the features, costs and usage conditions can help you choose a card that fits your spending habits.
The biggest advantage of an online credit card is ‘convenience’. Depending on the issuer and card, you may be able to check eligibility, apply, complete verification and manage the card digitally.
For younger users who are comfortable with mobile banking, app-based features can also make it easier to track transactions, view statements, make payments and manage card settings.
However, a digital application does not mean automatic approval. Issuers consider multiple factors before approving a credit card. These include:
● Monthly income
● Existing credit history
● Repayment capacity
● Profession
Multiple applications within a short period can also result in multiple credit enquiries.
1. Cashback on your regular spending
Cashback can be useful when it applies to purchases you already make. For example, if you regularly shop online or use certain services, a card offering cashback in those categories may provide more practical value than one offering rewards on categories you rarely use.
Do not compare credit cards only by their advertised cashback percentage. Check the cashback cap, eligible categories, excluded transactions and minimum spending requirements.
2. UPI payment compatibility
UPI has become a major part of everyday payments in India. You can link RuPay Credit Cards to compatible UPI apps and use them for eligible merchant payments. This allows you to pay through UPI while the transaction is charged to their credit card.
This can be useful for someone who already uses UPI regularly and wants to earn credit card rewards on eligible merchant transactions.
However, a UPI-linked Credit Card does not work exactly like a bank account. The card's available credit is used for the transaction, and the amount becomes part of the credit card bill.
3. App-first card management
A good banking app can make credit card management much simpler. Look for features such as:
● Real-time transaction notifications
● Access to card statement
● Bill payment through the app
● Reward tracking
● Transaction controls
Being able to identify an unfamiliar transaction quickly can also improve security and help you monitor your spending.
4. Simple fees and conditions
A card that looks attractive because of its cashback or rewards may become expensive if you do not understand its charges.
Before choosing among the best credit cards, check the following:
● Joining and annual fees
● Interest charges
● Late-payment charges
● Cash withdrawal fees
● Foreign currency charges
● Conditions for redeeming rewards
Also check whether an annual fee is genuinely waived or depends on meeting a yearly spending target.
5. Features that support responsible spending
Technology should make it easier to control spending, not encourage more of it. Look for features that allow you to:
● Set spending limits
● Add transaction controls
● Enable payment reminders
● Access monthly statements
These can help you monitor your credit card usage and avoid spending beyond what you can comfortably repay.
Each of these features solve different problems.
● Cashback: Can reduce the effective cost of eligible purchases.
● UPI compatibility: Adds convenience to merchant payments.
● App-first banking: Makes it easier to monitor and manage the card.
For example, someone who makes frequent eligible UPI purchases may value UPI rewards, while someone who shops online regularly may benefit more from category-specific cashback.
Online credit cards can make everyday banking faster and more convenient for Gen Z and millennials. Cashback can add value to planned spending, UPI compatibility can simplify merchant payments, and app-based controls can make credit card management easier.
But the best credit cards are not necessarily those with the longest list of features. Compare rewards, fees, UPI compatibility, app features and repayment requirements based on your actual needs. Used responsibly, an online credit card can offer convenience and rewards while helping you develop healthy long-term credit habits.