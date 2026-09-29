Online Credit Cards for Gen Zs And Millennials: Cashback, UPI And Apps

5 features to look for in an online credit card

1. Cashback on your regular spending

Cashback can be useful when it applies to purchases you already make. For example, if you regularly shop online or use certain services, a card offering cashback in those categories may provide more practical value than one offering rewards on categories you rarely use.

Do not compare credit cards only by their advertised cashback percentage. Check the cashback cap, eligible categories, excluded transactions and minimum spending requirements.

2. UPI payment compatibility

UPI has become a major part of everyday payments in India. You can link RuPay Credit Cards to compatible UPI apps and use them for eligible merchant payments. This allows you to pay through UPI while the transaction is charged to their credit card.

This can be useful for someone who already uses UPI regularly and wants to earn credit card rewards on eligible merchant transactions.

However, a UPI-linked Credit Card does not work exactly like a bank account. The card's available credit is used for the transaction, and the amount becomes part of the credit card bill.

3. App-first card management

A good banking app can make credit card management much simpler. Look for features such as:

● Real-time transaction notifications

● Access to card statement

● Bill payment through the app

● Reward tracking

● Transaction controls

Being able to identify an unfamiliar transaction quickly can also improve security and help you monitor your spending.

4. Simple fees and conditions

A card that looks attractive because of its cashback or rewards may become expensive if you do not understand its charges.

Before choosing among the best credit cards, check the following:

● Joining and annual fees

● Interest charges

● Late-payment charges

● Cash withdrawal fees

● Foreign currency charges

● Conditions for redeeming rewards

Also check whether an annual fee is genuinely waived or depends on meeting a yearly spending target.

5. Features that support responsible spending

Technology should make it easier to control spending, not encourage more of it. Look for features that allow you to:

● Set spending limits

● Add transaction controls

● Enable payment reminders

● Access monthly statements

These can help you monitor your credit card usage and avoid spending beyond what you can comfortably repay.