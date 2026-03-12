100 Sessions, 1 Mission: NXT Fellowship Debuts Alongside NXT Summit

The inaugural cohort represents an extraordinary coming together of young minds from some of the worlds most prestigious institutions. Fellows have travelled to India from universities across the world, including Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, London School of Economics, Tsinghua University, Johns Hopkins University, Tufts University – The Fletcher School, National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo, as well as leading institutions across India such as Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and IIT Gandhinagar. From Armenia and Bhutan to the United States, Europe, and East Asia, the cohort reflects the truly global spirit of the program.

Over the course of eight days, fellows are participating in an intensive schedule of dialogues, site visits, and cultural experiences, designed to give them a deeper understanding of Indias ideas, institutions and aspirations.

The mornings begin with the practice of Yoga, where guided postures and breath work help set the tone of the day.

Beyond the classroom, the fellowship also offers a window into Indias living heritage. The fellows have travelled to the historic 15th century Neemrana Fort Palace in Rajasthan, where they indulged in the 'Bharat Bazaar', a curated shopping experience with traditional indian Trinkets and practices.

At the core of the program are conversations with some of India's most distinguished voices in policy, economics and diplomacy. The fellows have engaged in insightful sessions with leading figures such as economist and former Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V. Subramanian, veteran diplomats Bhaswati Mukherjee and Ajay Bisaria, historian Hindol Sengupta, development economist Mitali Nikore, and Lt Gen PJS Pannu. These interactions have given participants an opportunity to explore themes ranging from Indias economic transformation and foreign policy to the countrys evolving role in shaping the global order.