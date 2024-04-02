Indian media's election defense: Numbers protocol vs disinformation & deep fakes

Collaboration with Local Media, Photojournalists, and Civil Society

Between early March 2024 and the Indian election on April 19th, partnered news media and photojournalists will capture content in the field. This is then uploaded to the blockchain using Numbers Protocol tools: Capture Cam and Capture Dashboard, which ensure the authenticity of digital media content and detect manipulation by AI. Partnered photojournalism agencies are Samagra Drusti and SV9 TV KANNADA.

The provenance records created verify the integrity of digital content, and can also be used by photojournalists as a mechanism to monetize and license their work.

In addition to professional journalists, Numbers Protocol has also reached out to civil society groups and encouraged them to participate using the Capture app. A community campaign incentivized with rewards will also be held on X (Twitter) @numbersprotocol

All user-generated content is automatically embedded with provenance data, which allows media organizations to verify its authenticity quickly.