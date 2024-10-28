One Changemaker Can Ignite a Movement: Nirvaan Didwania's Vision

advertisement
Rural communities often face significant challenges, from inadequate access to basic services to limited educational and economic opportunities. One of the most pressing issues is the lack of reliable energy sources, which stifles development and perpetuates cycles of poverty. In many rural areas, power outages are common, leaving residents without the essential energy needed for education, healthcare, and economic activities. Addressing these disparities is crucial, and young changemakers in many areas are leading the charge.
18-year old Nirvaan Didwania, who is empowering rural communities through solar power was asked, "What inspired you to take this path?" His response reveals a deep-seated commitment to solving problems. "I have always been drawn to solving problems through science and technology, but my specific interest in solar energy was solidified during my internship at Avaada Energy. There, I worked with cutting-edge solar technologies, but what truly inspired me was witnessing the energy disparity in rural areas. I realized that affordable, renewable energy could transform communities."
His experiences highlighted a stark reality: reliable energy access should be a right, not a privilege. Nirvaan noticed that the constant power problems in rural communities could have fatal consequences. This realization drove him to establish SolarGlide Systems, a company dedicated to bridging the gap between advanced solar technologies and the needs of underserved populations.
Due to his age, Nirvaan faced scepticism. "I saw the scepticism I faced as an opportunity to prove myself through my work. I made sure I was well-prepared, and my knowledge, along with the vision for SolarGlide Systems, spoke for itself." Rather than deter him, it fuelled his ambition. He leveraged his technical background to create innovative solutions, such as a solar tracking system using a linear actuator, which minimizes costs while maximizing efficiency. "Once people saw the impact of these solutions, especially in rural areas where energy access is a lifeline, the unbelief turned into support."
But motivation can wane in the face of obstacles. He shared, "Staying motivated comes from reminding myself of the bigger picture, how the work I'm doing impacts the lives of others, especially in underserved communities. When things get tough, I reflect on the people and goals that inspired me to start." By breaking large challenges into smaller tasks and celebrating incremental successes, he maintains focus and energy.
Looking ahead, Nirvaan envisions transformative changes for rural communities. "I hope to see rural communities become more self-sufficient and empowered. I envision a future where renewable energy technologies like solar tracking systems are commonplace, improving both energy access and local economies." His goal is not only to provide energy but to cultivate innovation and entrepre-neurship within these communities. "Ideally, these communities will not only benefit from energy but will also become hubs of innovation and entrepreneurship, with individuals trained and capable of building and maintaining these systems on their own."
As a young leader, Nirvaan offers valuable advice to others seeking to make a difference: "The key is to start with a strong passion and clear purpose. Look for a problem that genuinely resonates with you, and then take small, consistent steps towards addressing it. It's important not to wait for perfect conditions, action creates momentum. Along the way, be open to learning from others and from the inevitable setbacks. Finally, surround yourself with a community that supports and challenges you. I believe one changemaker can make more changemakers and that is my goal".
Nirvaan Didwania's journey exemplifies the power of youth in driving meaningful change. By tackling the energy crisis in rural communities, he is not only empowering those in need but also inspiring a new generation of leaders to harness technology for social good. As more young changemakers emerge, there is hope that rural areas can transform into vibrant, self-sufficient communities, ready to embrace the future.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)