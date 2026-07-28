From Education To Employment: Nikhar Arora Builds India's Career Ecosystem

Arya: The AI job hunter democratising access

Perhaps Nikhar's most ambitious creation is Arya, India's first AI job hunter.

"The career industry has spent 20 years telling people what to do and then leaving them to do it completely alone," he explains. "Arya is the first thing we have built that actually does the execution. Arya does not counsel you, it goes to work to help you find your next job when you sleep."

The problem Arya solves is urgent: Millions of Indians face displacement due to AI, yet job-search technology has remained stagnant for a decade. "Technology has only been built for the recruiter, making it harder for a person to reach a real human being within an organisation."

Arya uses multiple AI agents to automate the entire job-search process: it builds CVs that survive tracking systems, searches hundreds of portals, finds 15 relevant jobs daily, locates recruiter email IDs, creates personalised cover letters, sends applications, tracks recruiter engagement, and auto-follows up. A browser AI agent fills end-to-end job applications automatically.

The results speak volumes: In just six weeks, Arya crossed 25,000 users with a 60% referral rate. "For a consultant in Delhi, Arya is a convenience. For a first-generation graduate in Nagpur with a good degree and no network, it's the difference between a real career and a decade of underemployment."