First NBA Store In India To Open In 2027 In Partnership With Suditi

“Eight years ago, we began working with the NBA to bring officially licensed fanwear to India, and the business has grown significantly since,” said Tanuj Agarwal, Co-founder of Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd. “We are excited to now extend our merchandising partnership by operating NBAStore.in and launching the first NBA Store in India. With an assortment of leading brands offering official NBA merchandise, we are making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the game of basketball.”

The 2026-27 NBA season is airing live in India on Prime Video and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App. Fans in India can follow the NBA on Facebook (Facebook.com/NBAIndia), Instagram (@NBAIndia) and, for everything style related, (@NBAStyle_in) and X (@NBAIndia), and download the NBA App for the latest news, updates, scores, stats, schedules, videos and more.

About the NBA

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2026-27 season featured 125 international players from a record-tying 43 countries across six continents. The NBA’s digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team and player platforms. The NBA’s Tap to Watch provides seamless access to local, national and global live game telecasts via the NBA App, NBA.com, third-party digital platforms and NBA partner platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA’s global social impact platform, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.

About Suditi

Suditi Sports Apparel Ltd is a sports merchandise company engaged in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of licensed sports apparel in India. It has partnerships with leading sports brands including the NBA and premier international football clubs and distributes its products across all leading e-commerce channels and over 500 offline point of sales.