Nargis Fakhri Shares Her Healing Journey With Stem Cells

Treatment was performed at Regen OrthoSport, where regenerative orthopaedics focusses on minimally invasive biologic therapies such as Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) and advanced platelet preparations. These treatments are increasingly being considered for joint injuries, arthritis, sports-related wear and tear, and chronic spine conditions.

Fakhri encouraged others facing musculoskeletal challenges to explore all medically appropriate options before proceeding with surgery, emphasizing the importance of understanding available alternatives and seeking expert consultation.

As regenerative medicine continues to gain global momentum, stories like Fakhri’s reflect a broader shift in how patients are thinking about recovery, mobility, and long-term joint preservation.