Mother Dairy Unveils India's 1st Naturally Degradable Pouch in Soil

Millions of Indians start their day the same way, picking up the packet of milk waiting at their doorstep. It's such a familiar part of our routine that we rarely stop thinking about it. But many of the products we use every day continue to have an impact long after they've served their purpose.

As conversations around sustainability continue to grow, waste management has become an important area of focus for governments, businesses and consumers alike. Increasingly, attention is also shifting towards everyday products and the packaging they come in.

According to recent reports, India generates around 62 million tons of municipal solid waste every year, including an estimated 9.3 million tons of plastic waste. Managing this huge volume of waste continues to be a big challenge. Milk, one of the most consumed household essentials, is part of this larger conversation. Industry estimates suggest that nearly 10 crore milk pouches are used across India every day, with around 5 crores discarded daily.

As conversations around packaging and sustainability continue to grow, brands too are looking at new ways to address these everyday challenges. Marking World Environment Day on June 5, Mother Dairy launched India's 1st Naturally Degradable Pouch in Soil through its Cow Milk variant in Delhi NCR.