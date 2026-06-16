Mother Dairy Unveils India's 1st Naturally Degradable Pouch in Soil

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Millions of Indians start their day the same way, picking up the packet of milk waiting at their doorstep. It's such a familiar part of our routine that we rarely stop thinking about it. But many of the products we use every day continue to have an impact long after they've served their purpose.
As conversations around sustainability continue to grow, waste management has become an important area of focus for governments, businesses and consumers alike. Increasingly, attention is also shifting towards everyday products and the packaging they come in.
According to recent reports, India generates around 62 million tons of municipal solid waste every year, including an estimated 9.3 million tons of plastic waste. Managing this huge volume of waste continues to be a big challenge. Milk, one of the most consumed household essentials, is part of this larger conversation. Industry estimates suggest that nearly 10 crore milk pouches are used across India every day, with around 5 crores discarded daily.
As conversations around packaging and sustainability continue to grow, brands too are looking at new ways to address these everyday challenges. Marking World Environment Day on June 5, Mother Dairy launched India's 1st Naturally Degradable Pouch in Soil through its Cow Milk variant in Delhi NCR.
"Jis Maa Ko hai Sabka Khayal, Mother Dairy Ko Hai Us Maa Ka Khayal”. That's the thought behind Mother Dairy's latest packaging initiative. Bringing this thought to life, Mother Dairy released a new campaign film.
The newly launched packaging was first introduced on Mother Dairy’s popular Cow Milk variant in Delhi NCR on World Environment Day. To showcase this innovation, Mother Dairy shared the story of a wandering milk pouch travelling through fields, streams, and changing landscapes. While its journey initially seemed uncertain, the film revealed a powerful message: getting lost is not a problem when the pouch is designed to naturally degrade in soil and eventually return to nature.
The pouch is designed to naturally degrade over time when it comes into contact with soil. The material gradually breaks down under suitable conditions, eventually converting into eco-friendly wax, which is then naturally broken down by microbes present in the soil. This process takes place over period and does not leave behind any harmful residue or microplastics.
According to Mother Dairy, the pouch has undergone extensive testing before its launch. They spent more than four years researching and developing it. It also states that the new pouch does not affect the milk's quality, shelf life or taste. As a result, consumers do not need to change the way they store, handle or dispose of the pouch.
This launch comes at a time when scientists and researchers around the world are paying closer attention to the impact of waste on ecosystems, water bodies and soil. While the problem is bigger than any one solution, initiatives like these can make a huge difference. The pouch also remains recyclable, making responsible disposal just as important as before. We, as consumers, should continue to dispose used packaging properly and follow existing waste-management practices. Like most environmental challenges, meaningful progress comes from a mix of responsible habits, better systems and continued efforts towards innovation.
Mother Dairy's introduction of India's 1st Naturally Degradable Pouch in Soil shows how everyday products are beginning to evolve alongside growing conversations around sustainability and responsibility.
We see and use a milk pouch every day, making it a staple in millions of households. That is exactly why an upgrade like this holds so much power. When a daily habit becomes a responsible choice, it inspires a bigger shift toward sustainable packaging across the board. Real change starts simply—one household, and one morning routine at a time.