Does An Indian Woman Have Adequate Life Cover to Financially Secure Her Future?

Life can be wonderfully unpredictable, but it can also bring unexpected challenges. A sudden illness, accident, or untimely demise can take a heavy toll on a family’s financial situation. For women, ensuring financial security is even more crucial, given that they often juggle both personal and professional responsibilities. Yet, surprisingly, most women – whether they’re breadwinners or homemakers – remain underinsured, which can put their family’s financial future at serious risk.

According to Swiss Re’s 2020 data, the global Mortality Protection Gap (MPG) is notably high in India, with a deficit of around 83% in financial protection. This gap means that if a family needs term insurance coverage of ₹100, they are covered for only about ₹17.

So, why is adequate life coverage for women a big deal? And what can we do to bridge this gap? Let’s break it down.