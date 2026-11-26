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The first year of a business almost never matches the plan. Revenue shows up later than promised. Setup costs run over. And the owner is still hunting for customers when the first instalment falls due.
Lenders have seen this movie before, and many offer repayment designs meant to soften the opening months. Two are common. The first is a moratorium, a stretch at the start when you pay no principal. The other is a step-up EMI. Instalments start small and get bigger each year. Both help, under the right conditions. Neither is free. Which one costs a new business less? You have to look past the relief in month one and ask what the loan costs by the final instalment.
It's a window at the start of the loan, often three to twelve months, in which you don't repay principal. What happens to interest depends on the sanction terms. Some lenders collect interest monthly during the pause. Others don't collect it at all. They add it to the loan balance instead, which is called capitalisation.
That difference matters. Interest runs at the contracted business loan interest rate for the whole moratorium, paid or not. When it's added, you begin repaying with a balance bigger than what you borrowed, and every later month's interest is worked out on that bigger number. Add the fact that repayment now has to fit into a shorter stretch, and the instalment ends up higher than it would be on a standard schedule.
What the interest total hides is breathing room. A new business can use its cash in the months when cash is scarcest, for stock, hiring or marketing, without an instalment competing for the same money.
Same tenure, different shape. A step-up EMI (some lenders call it graduated repayment) raises the instalment in stages, usually once a year. Early payments are lower than a standard EMI would be. Later ones are higher. The bet is that the business will be earning more in years two and three, and that the payment can grow with it.
Smaller early instalments mean less principal gets repaid at first, so the balance stays high for longer, and interest is charged on that bigger balance. That's why a step-up loan costs more in total than a standard one. The extra is usually smaller than people fear. It's still real.
Then there's a risk a moratorium doesn't carry. The payments are scheduled to climb whether or not revenue does. Have a weak third year, and you still face an instalment well above the first.
Usually the gap isn't huge, but numbers help. Take a ₹30 lakh loan over five years at an assumed 14% a year, interest on the reducing balance, no fees. The moratorium lasts six months. The step-up plan raises the instalment by 10% a year.
Illustrative, but there's a pattern. Every relief option costs more than the standard schedule. Rank the three relief options and the moratorium with interest paid as it falls due wins on cost. The step-up plan is second. Capitalised interest makes the other moratorium the priciest. A business loan calculator will redo all this for your actual figures. Try different pause lengths and step percentages and see what changes.
But the lowest total isn't the only target. A new business that can't meet ₹69,805 in month three has no use for the cheapest schedule on paper.
Take two owners. Meera is opening a café. She'll spend four months on interiors and equipment before the first customer walks in. A six-month moratorium makes sense for her, because for most of that time there's no income at all. Karan runs a small packaging unit that already sells every month, just not enough yet. He expects orders to grow as two new clients ramp up. A step-up schedule fits him: low payments now, higher ones as the orders arrive.
Swap them and trouble starts. Meera on a step-up plan would be paying instalments while the café is still a construction site. Karan on a moratorium would be sitting on a bigger balance he never needed to defer.
Both plans fail in the same way, though. If revenue doesn't show up as forecast, the heavier payments waiting in years two and three land on a business that can't carry them. Lenders usually ask for projections to justify the structure. Use them as a test of your own plan, not only as paperwork for the bank.
Here's a mistake that happens more than it should. An owner signs for a six-month moratorium, assumes the first six months are "free", and finds out later that interest was piling onto the balance the whole time. The first full instalment arrives, and it's a shock.
The fix is boring, but it works. Read the sanction letter and the Key Fact Statement before you sign anything. Lenders must provide that statement for retail and MSME term loans sanctioned on or after 1 October 2024. Find out what happens to moratorium interest. Find out how many instalments come after the pause.
And find the annual percentage rate once charges are in. Fixed or floating matters too, because a floating rate can change what you pay mid-loan. Pre-payment terms are worth a look as well. Since 1 January 2026, RBI directions have limited pre-payment charges on many floating-rate loans to micro and small enterprises. Conditions vary by type of lender, so check yours.
Try a small test at your desk. Put the schedule in a spreadsheet, shave 20% off the revenue you expect, and watch the later instalments. Panic? Then ask the lender for something gentler.
So, moratorium or step-up? Neither beats a plain schedule on cost. The better question is which one your business can actually use. A moratorium shelters the first months. A step-up plan eases the first few years but leans on growth after. Compare total interest, test the later instalments against a gloomy forecast, and choose the one your cash flow can carry.