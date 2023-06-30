Meet The Advocates In Suits: From Law School To PSP Legal

Legal battles are exhausting. The litigation processes and trials are tiresome whether it is commercial, corporate, or civil cases. The documentation is strenuous and navigating the bureaucratic channels can be stressful. Not to mention time-consuming and leaves an emotional, psychological, and mental toll on the clients. It gets twice as complicated across borders and dealing with international companies.

Piyush Singh and Aditya Parolia were well-aware of these complexities since their early days in law school in Delhi. Following their graduation, Piyush started working with Clifford Chance LLP, a London-based law firm, a member of the prestigious "Magic Circle", a group of London-based multinational law firms. While Aditya onboarded with Advani Law LLP, one of the top firms in India. Little did they know that they would once again team up in the legal corridors.

PSP Legal was started with a vision to assist clients in commercial disputes and civil litigation. In 2013, when clients approached Piyush and Aditya for assistance in real estate matters against stalled projects of builders, there were very few options available with homebuyers. This was the before RERA – The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act – was introduced in 2016. It was a time when homebuyers had no specific court for addressing their concerns, the real-estate market was on a downturn and housing projects were either stalled or delayed.

PSP Legal, advised homebuyers to form respective groups for their real estate projects and jointly file cases. Finally in 2016, the NCDRC (National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission) which is the highest consumer court in the Country, upheld the legality of class action suit and further the judgement was upheld by Supreme Court of India.

Ever since, PSP has fought for the rights of the aggrieved buyers at the NCDRC, NCLT/NCLAT, RERA, Supreme Court of India and concerned High Courts. PSP Legal today is representing more than 65,000 buyers in over 185 different projects across the country.

They have a strong international practice, acting for a variety of corporations and individuals and have close links with overseas law firms in many countries including, United Kingdom, United States of America, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, France, Singapore, Thailand, China and Brazil. PSP LEGAL also provides pro-bono legal services as part of PSP LEGAL’s service to the community.