MedAlliance, Medical Device Startup, Acquired for $1.135Bn by Cordis USA

MedAlliance has a manufacturing facility in the United States and cutting-edge research and development centers in Switzerland and Singapore. They specialize in pioneering technology and in the commercialization of advanced drug-device combination products, initially tailored for coronary and peripheral artery diseases. Currently, more than 1,700 patients, out of a planned 3,326, have been enrolled in a ground-breaking Coronary randomized controlled study, designed to compare SELUTION SLR with any limus Drug-Eluting Stent (DES). The aim is to demonstrate the superiority of SELUTION SLR DEB over DES which is the largest DEB study ever initiated and holds the potential to redefine medical practice. After a successful trial on humans in Asia, this ground-breaking product is being embraced by distinguished cardiologists and esteemed specialty hospitals in India and rest of the world. 40,000 patients worldwide have benefited from this technology.