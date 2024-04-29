Malabar Gold & Diamonds reports an annual turnover of Rs 51,218 Crore 

The gems and jewellery industry in India has become one of the largest sectors in the country, playing a crucial role in boosting the Indian economy. Recently, Malabar Gold & Diamonds revealed an annual retail global turnover of Rs 51,218 Crore in the previous fiscal year.

This comes after the brand was recognised as the world's sixth-largest jewellery group and the 19th-ranked brand in Deloitte's Global Ranking of Luxury Products. Looking ahead, the company is set to expand into new markets, including New Zealand, Egypt, Bangladesh, and various European regions. Their ambitious is to open 100 new stores within the next year to broaden their customer base.