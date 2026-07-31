Building Wellness, Not Just Stores: Maharishi Ayurveda's Retail Vision

[This article is authored by Ram Shrivastava, Director and Head of Global Expansion at Maharishi Ayurveda.]

As India's wellness economy continues to expand, legacy Ayurveda brands are rethinking how they engage with a new generation of consumers. Maharishi Ayurveda, one of the country's oldest Ayurvedic companies, has entered the next phase of its journey with the launch of its first flagship retail store in Delhi, marking a strategic shift from selling products to creating immersive wellness experiences.

Ram Shrivastava, Director, Maharishi Ayurveda Products, shares his insight about why organised retail is becoming central to the company's future, how consumer behaviour has evolved since the pandemic, and why the brand believes Ayurveda must be experienced not just purchased.