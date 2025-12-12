advertisement
Have you ever wondered why you’re tired even after a full night’s sleep? Has your hair suddenly started feeling thinner or shedding more than usual? Does your focus slip halfway through the workday? While these may seem like simple signs of stress, for 1 in 2 women in India (as per The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)), these everyday issues are often the underlying cause of low iron.
Iron deficiency (iron is known to help reduce tiredness and maintain healthy hair) is among the most widespread nutritional gaps globally – especially in women. It quietly drains your energy, weakens your hair and nails, etc. These symptoms are often attributed to stress or lifestyle, as most women continue pushing through, unaware that low iron is one of the silent contributors to these everyday concerns.
Iron is central to the production of hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen throughout your body. Low iron reduces your body’s ability to transport oxygen effectively. As a result, the body feels like it is functioning on ‘low fuel’.
Tiredness, reduced stamina and difficulty in staying alert through the day becomes a constant. You wake up tired, drag through tasks feeling mentally drained long before the day ends. These are general indicators may be associated with low iron levels.
Iron deficiency affects your physical appearance too. It can cause hair thinning, reduced volume and excessive hair fall as hair follicles require iron for cell division and growth. For women who’ve tried topical treatments, hair gummies, biotin supplements, or hair spa treatments, the root cause may be lack of iron reserves.
Iron is crucial for immune health and cell health. Optimal iron supports neurotransmitter activity and oxygen supply to the brain. Low iron can leave you feeling tired, slower processing ability, lower concentration span and cognitive ‘fog’. It’s your body asking for iron replenishment before it collapses.
Livogen Iron Gummies is India’s #1 doctor-recommended iron supplement brand (as per MAT SMSRC Rx JUN25) from Procter & Gamble Health. It takes a modern approach to iron supplementation making iron intake simple, enjoyable and more consistent.
They come in a delightful strawberry flavour, easy-to-consume format, gentle on the stomach, no metallic taste with 3x iron absorption vs conventional iron salts (based on average iron absorption relative to ferrous sulphate in an in-vitro study).
According to Indian Food Composition Tables (iFCT) iron content of spinach, just two iron gummies a day can provide iron equivalent to two bowls of spinach, making it a practical addition to everyday nutrition routines. They are suitable for both adults and kids (5+ years).
The brand’s message “Iron everyday, tiredness (caused due to low iron levels) and hair fall (low Iron is one of the known contributors to hair fall) out of your way!” emphasizes that small daily habits can reduce tiredness, support your immune health, hair, nails, skin and overall energy.
Many women assume that eating healthy automatically protects them from deficiencies. But iron deficiency is particularly common due to multiple lifestyle and dietary factors.
Menstruation contributes significantly to lower iron reserves in women. Diet patterns such as skipped meals, caffeine dependence, and low intake of spinach, lentils, or iron-rich grains contribute towards iron deficiency. Vegetarians and vegans may struggle even more because plant-based iron (non-heme iron) is harder for the body to absorb.
Most multivitamins contain inadequate amounts or less absorbable forms of iron. While 1 in 2 women in India is iron deficient (as per The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)), global estimates indicate that iron deficiency affects over 50 crore women aged 15 to 49 and nearly 27 crore children under five years.
This makes iron deficiency one of the world’s most widespread nutritional deficiencies.
Healthy iron levels support energy, concentration, hair health, immune health and overall vitality. Building iron consistently can help support everyday well-being. Whether you are a student, a working woman, a busy parent, or someone simply trying to feel better, addressing iron deficiency can support your daily life.
Livogen Iron Gummies offer a simple, tasty, and effective format for women and kids looking to support iron levels without complicated routines.