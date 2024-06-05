How LGBTIQ+ Inclusion is Transforming Corporate Culture in India

LGBTIQ+ inclusion in corporate India
LGBTIQ+ commitments from India Inc. have intensified in the past few years since homosexuality was decriminalized in 2018. Driven by a younger and more socially aware consumer and talent pool, companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of LGBTIQ+ inclusion.
Inclusivity in the workplace is essential not just for moral correctness, but for allowing individuals to thrive and reach their full potential. For the LGBTIQ+ community, this inclusivity is particularly significant, as it ensures they feel safe, respected, and valued. However, many LGBTIQ+ individuals continue to encounter challenges in the workplace. These challenges can hinder their ability to perform and feel confident in their roles, making it crucial for companies to actively promote a culture of acceptance and support.
Accenture, in this area, is creating an inclusive work culture where all employees—regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, religion, or age—can feel a sense of belonging and are empowered to do their best work. This commitment is integral to their strategy of delivering 360° value for all stakeholders by driving continuous reinvention and innovation.
One of Accenture's key initiatives is the recruitment and development of people with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences. This diversity is crucial for driving the innovation necessary for reinvention.
In 2023, they introduced ‘Allies in Action’, a global initiative designed to help employees understand what it means to be an ally, practice inclusive behaviors, and be role models for others. This initiative shows Accenture's zero-tolerance policy for any form of discrimination, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all.
While India Inc. has made strides in LGBTIQ+ inclusion, there’s still work to be done. Like Accenture, companies must actively create inclusive environments where all employees feel valued and respected. By doing so, they contribute not only to their own success but also to a more equitable society.
Remember, progress takes time, but every step matters.
