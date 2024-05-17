Turn Your Imagination Into Reality With Each Brick at LEGO®’s Summer PLAYground

LEGO®’s Summer PLAYground
Summer vacations are here, and what better time for kids to have fun, try new things, and get creative. For children, play time isn't just for fun; it's an opportunity for them to relax, follow their interests, and come up with creative ideas. When we let kids choose what they want to do, they learn how to express themselves and feel more sure of themselves.
For Mumbai parents, LEGO® has built a place where their kids can play, explore their passions, and learn- all under one roof! LEGO® is bringing back its summer PLAYground - a super fun and creative play space where kids can explore what they love. Parents can too join in and bond with their children while building awesome LEGO® creations.
Now, let's take a look at some of these never seen LEGO® Sets that can only be found at Hamley’s stores.
For people who love traveling and history, they have a special London souvenir; a realistic model of the iconic London telephone booth. You can pick between an old-fashioned rotary phone or a 1990s-style one. Plus, there's a cool LEGO® light inside that turns on when you press the roof of the booth!
This one is a ninja toy that's perfect for the NINJAGO fans. It's got five levels filled with cool stuff, like an ice cream shop, Chen's noodle house, a control room, and a museum all about ninjas' adventures throughout history!
This intricate LEGO® set has more than 4,000 pieces, making it a fun challenge to build and play with. It's filled with amazing Disney-themed features and functions. Get this if you want to bring the enchanting Disney world into your own home.
Enter the wizarding world with LEGO® Harry Potter™ Gringotts™ Bank – Collectors’ Edition set. With intricate details and exciting features, it's truly a special treasure for any Harry Potter fan to enjoy. Be ready to get on a magical journey as you build and explore it's wonders.
Build the famous Avengers Tower from the Marvel Universe with the LEGO® Marvel Avengers Tower set. It's a big project made for grown-up fans, filled with iconic scenes and favorite characters!
The LEGO® Eiffel Tower Set for adults is nearly 5 feet tall, making it the biggest model in the LEGO Travel & History series. With a whopping 10,001 pieces, it's the tallest set ever, giving you a really immersive building experience.
This LEGO® model of the Titanic is made to look just like the real one, split into three parts. It's huge, over 53 inches long, and building it will be lots of fun. When you're done, you'll have a stunning piece of art to put on display.
The PLAYground has different areas where kids can explore their interests and build innovative LEGO® Sets like LEGO® Friends, LEGO® NINJAGO, and LEGO® SPEED CHAMPIONS.
For those who love science and technology, there's a special S.T.E.M Lab where they can play with educational toys. Everyone can bring their creations to the PHYGITAL LAUNCH ZONE, where they'll be scanned and shown on a virtual screen. In the AR zone, kids get to become astronauts and explore space in a realistic way. At the SPACE City with FRIENDS ZONE, they can build space bases and imagine life on new planets. In the SUPERHERO SQUAD ZONE, they can create superhero spaceships, mechs, and buildings from their favorite movies and comics to protect their space bases from villains.
For parents with young kids, LEGO® has something special too. Kids under the age of 5 can build their favorite sets with their parents in the DUPLO ZONE, where they'll get help when they need it.
What's a PLAYground without fun quizzes, surprises, and gifts? Kids can participate in contests, challenges and quizzes to win cool LEGO® Sets and meet iconic LEGO® MINIFIGURE FRIENDS. Plus, they get goodie bags with special discount vouchers.
If you want to gift your kids a world of fun and creativity, book your tickets now through BookMyShow.
Visit the LEGO®’s Summer PLAYground at Courtyard in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai from 17th to 26th May, 2024.
For more information, visit hamleys.in.
