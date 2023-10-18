LEGO® NINJAGO® With A Twist: Explore The Merged Realms And Source Dragons

Sameera Reddy at the Dojo Academy.
Courtesy - The LEGO Group
The LEGO® Group recently launched its homegrown IP across the world – LEGO® NINJAGO® in India. While NINJAGO® products were already available in India, this launch brings in new and exclusive play sets, a brand-new animated series titled “NINJAGO® DRAGONS Rising” and a plethora of partnerships.
Along with these, the LEGO® Group built the Dojo Academy between 22nd September to 1st October for aspiring young ninja recruits (kids between the ages of 5 to 12 years of age). The Dojo (ninja temple) will feature a series of fun building challenges – each focussed on different values like focus, agility, endurance and strength. It will teach kids the true virtues of being a ninja.
The Dojo will feature some epic play sets, Augmented Reality Zones (ARZs) built to interact with the NINJAGO world deeper, fun challenges, meet and greet with ninja mascots and the chance to get amazing LEGO® goodies!
The Dojo Academy not only saw the bestsellers, challenges and more but it also witnessed celebrity mommy influencer – Sameera Reddy and kids favourite gaming influencer Mythpat. Their presence got the kids excited, and the selfie games were on point for all.
The Dojo Academy highlighted the ninja characters and their elemental powers. Trained in the fictional martial art of "Spinjitzu" by their ancient and wise teacher, Master Wu, gave them the ability to fight against the forces of evil.
The ninja characters include Lloyd Montgomery Garmadon, the green ninja possessing the elemental master of energy, which grants him the ability to manipulate energy. He is the current leader of the ninja, son of Garmadon and Misako, nephew of Master Wu and the grandson of the first Spinjitzu Master. Whereas Kai is the red ninja and elemental master of fire. Like Lloyd, he frequently wields either a katana or dual katanas. On the other hand, Nya and Sora are elemental master of Water and master of Technology respectively. Arin is a Spinjitzu prodigy, and the only one known who taught himself the legendary martial art without a teacher since its invention.
But there’s already a twist in the tale. The great ninjas of NINJAGO discovered someone who didn’t belong in the NINJAGO universe at all. Upon thorough investigation – it was revealed that this mysterious creature was a pizza eating, play-station playing, hoodie loving, LEGO® building boy named Garry who seems to have the magical power of – convenience. He seems to conveniently turn up anywhere and everywhere across the LEGO® universe – be it LEGO® NINJAGO or LEGO® City or Star Wars or Marvel – interacting with characters, somehow winning their trust and becoming their friend through his unassuming charm and always falling into some adventure head-on.
At its core, NINJAGO is a story of friendship, love, hope and finding your true inner potential. It also encourages us to not take ourselves too seriously, stay firm in our beliefs, stay true and loyal to our friends and family and most of all – the ultimate Ninja trait – to never give up.
