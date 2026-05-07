From Discipline To Disruption: The Kissht Story

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Every enduring company is built on clarity of purpose, resilience in execution and belief in a long-term vision. For OnEMI Technology Solutions, the company behind Kissht, that journey is deeply rooted in the partnership of its founders, Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan.
Both alumni of the Indian Institutes of Technology, and with formative experiences in the armed forces, Ranvir and Krishnan brought together a rare combination of analytical rigour and disciplined execution. They later met at McKinsey, where they worked on solving complex business problems across industries. It was here that a shared perspective began to take shape. India’s financial system was not keeping pace with its digitally evolving consumers.
They saw millions of Indians who were creditworthy but underserved. Individuals who were transacting online, building digital footprints, and yet remained outside the formal credit ecosystem. What was needed was not just another lending company, but a fundamentally different approach. One that was technology-led, data-driven and built for scale.
That conviction led to the creation of Kissht.
In the early years, the focus was clear and uncompromising. Build strong underwriting frameworks. Invest deeply in technology. Create a seamless and intuitive customer experience. Every decision was anchored in balancing growth with discipline, ensuring that scale was built on a strong foundation.
Over time, Kissht evolved into a large digital lending platform, serving millions of customers across India. The company steadily expanded its reach, strengthened its data-led capabilities, and built a model that combines scale with improving profitability. Its growth in assets under management and customer base reflects not just expansion, but consistent execution.
Today, Kissht stands at a defining moment in its journey as one of the first pure-play digital lending platforms in India to access the public markets. The IPO marks not just a milestone, but a transition into a new phase of growth and accountability. The issue has already been oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence and broad-based participation.
Equally significant is the commitment shown by the founders themselves. As part of the IPO process, Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan have invested approximately ₹40 crore into the company at a premium to the price band. This is not just capital, it is conviction. It reflects their belief in the long-term potential of the platform and aligns them closely with incoming investors.
At its core, the vision remains unchanged. To enable access to credit for India’s emerging, digitally connected population in a responsible and scalable manner.
The journey from an idea to the public markets is never linear. It demands conviction in the face of uncertainty, discipline through cycles, and the ability to build for the long term. For Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, the Kissht story is a reflection of that journey. One built on purpose, shaped by resilience, and now entering its next phase with ambition and clarity.