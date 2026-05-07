From Discipline To Disruption: The Kissht Story

They saw millions of Indians who were creditworthy but underserved. Individuals who were transacting online, building digital footprints, and yet remained outside the formal credit ecosystem. What was needed was not just another lending company, but a fundamentally different approach. One that was technology-led, data-driven and built for scale.

That conviction led to the creation of Kissht.

In the early years, the focus was clear and uncompromising. Build strong underwriting frameworks. Invest deeply in technology. Create a seamless and intuitive customer experience. Every decision was anchored in balancing growth with discipline, ensuring that scale was built on a strong foundation.

Over time, Kissht evolved into a large digital lending platform, serving millions of customers across India. The company steadily expanded its reach, strengthened its data-led capabilities, and built a model that combines scale with improving profitability. Its growth in assets under management and customer base reflects not just expansion, but consistent execution.

Today, Kissht stands at a defining moment in its journey as one of the first pure-play digital lending platforms in India to access the public markets. The IPO marks not just a milestone, but a transition into a new phase of growth and accountability. The issue has already been oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence and broad-based participation.