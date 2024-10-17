KBC International Ltd Plans To Raise Upto Rs. 100 Crore From Equity Issue

Recently, KBC International Ltd, Ghana drop-down subsidiary of KBC Infrastructure Ltd, UK (wholly-owned subsidiary of KBC Global) has entered to Memorandum of Understanding with Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority for construction and development of residential building complexes, low cost housing and Commercial space in SEZ with estimated cost of USD 12.5 million USD. The project is expected to commence from Q2 2025 and is expected to complete within three calendar years. Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority is entity established by Government of Liberia under Special Economic Zone Act 2017. This is a second prestigious international order received by KBC Global.

In June 2024, KBC Global Ltd, through its subsidiary Karda International Infrastructure Ltd, has secured a $20 million civil engineering subcontract in the soft infrastructure segment from CRJE (East Africa) Ltd. CRJE, part of the China Railway Construction Group, has a strong legacy of building railways and five-star hotels across Africa. This contract marks KBC Global’s entry into Africa’s infrastructure development, positioning the company as a key player in the region’s growth.