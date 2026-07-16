Why Kids Need Extra Protection This Monsoon With Jungle Formula

Stay protected from mosquitoes this monsoon

India continues to report thousands of cases of mosquito-borne illnesses every year, particularly during the monsoon season. Diseases such as Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya become more prevalent as mosquito breeding increases due to stagnant water and humid weather. Children are especially vulnerable because they spend more time playing outdoors, while adults remain exposed during travel, work, exercise, and other outdoor activities.

Preventive protection remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

Recognised as the UK's No.1 Mosquito Repellent, the Jungle Formula Mosquito Repellent Range is now available in India through Win Healthcare. The range has been designed to suit different lifestyles and age groups and includes Roll-On, Spray, and Mosquito Patches.

The products offer up to 12 hours of protection against mosquitoes, midges, and other biting insects, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Whether families are travelling, children are heading to school or the playground, or individuals are enjoying outdoor activities, Jungle Formula provides long-lasting protection to help keep mosquito bites at bay.

The convenient formats make daily application easy. The Roll-On offers targeted protection, the Spray provides quick and even coverage, while the Mosquito Patches are particularly convenient for children and outdoor use. Together, they provide flexible options for different needs without disrupting everyday routines.