Italian Screens 2023: Showcasing Cinematic Excellence in New Delhi and Mumbai

The event featured a selection of six top-tier Italian films, each crafted by acclaimed directors. This curated collection promised diverse cinematic experiences, offering a glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of contemporary Italian cinema. The showcased films included:

•⁠ ⁠Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers)

•⁠ ⁠8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival)

•⁠ ⁠Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (winner of two David di Donatello Awards)

•⁠ ⁠Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival)