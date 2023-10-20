Investing In Your Health And Future: Festive Season Tips

Invest in Gadgets

A report from Research and Markets says the market for health devices is expected to be worth about $1.26 billion by 2025. That's a big jump from the $310.4 million in 2020. This growth is happening because more and more people in India are becoming aware of the importance of being healthy and staying fit especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, most of the fitness trackers could keep an eye on things like counting your steps and heart rate. But now, we have super-smart wearable devices that can do even more. They come with advanced features like GPS to help in emergencies and can even detect if you fall. Thus, investing in a health gadget is a smart move.