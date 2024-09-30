Intersection of Internet Exchanges & Smart Cities: Opportunities & Challenges

Critical Role of Internet Exchanges in Smart Cities

Cities wishing to develop a smart city or design intelligent mobility solutions require the capability to send and receive data in near real-time. To ensure the seamless functioning of all applications and the secure transportation of data, every millisecond counts.

The Internet Exchange Point (IXPs) and Internet Exchanges (IXs) are physical infrastructure that enables various Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), and enterprises to connect and exchange traffic - enter and ensure they provide the lowest latency - the time it takes for data to travel from a user device to its destination for processing and back again

The applications on which our digital future will be based will require extremely low latency. Smart IoT and critical applications that require real-time responses, such as autonomous driving, smart factories, and remote surgery, require latencies in the low-millisecond range. This means that connectivity between the data centers where this data is processed and stored needs the shortest path to the user’s device, where the data is consumed. The shortest data pathways are created by directly interconnecting networks locally at an IX.