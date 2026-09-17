AAFT University Interior Design Students Work On Real Briefs Using AutoCAD

What does the B.Des (Honors) in Interior Design cover?

The B.Des (Honors) in Interior Design is a four-year integrated undergraduate degree that develops students into professional interior designers and spatial thinkers. The programme builds design capability through advanced studio practice, material exploration, spatial planning, and critical design inquiry, training students to create interior environments that are functional, aesthetically considered, and genuinely human-centred.

Students work in dedicated design studios, model-making labs, and digital visualisation suites throughout the degree, engaging with live projects, site visits, and industry-led workshops as a core part of their education rather than as occasional supplementary activities. The programme follows a 160-credit Honours pathway, designed specifically to support advanced design specialisation and professional readiness by the time students graduate.

The curriculum covers Basic Design and Visual Arts, History of Interiors, and Building Materials and Construction Technology in its foundational stages, before moving into Room Space Design and residential and commercial design application. Students progress through AutoCAD and Advance AutoCAD, SketchUp, Design Execution Drawing, Estimate and Costing, and Digital Fabrication and Prototyping, building the full range of technical drawing and digital planning skills that professional studios require.

Later subjects cover Vastu, Interior Materials, Building Services, Energy Efficient Interiors, Sustainable Interiors, Vernacular Interiors, and Interior Landscape, giving students a comprehensive understanding of how interior design connects to construction, sustainability, and cultural context. For students on the research track, Research Methodology, Project Management, Experiential Interior Design, and a Dissertation round out the advanced stages of the programme.

The pedagogy is built across six learning pillars that run through every project and assessment students complete:

● Design thinking and concept development — Students create mood boards, sketches, layouts, elevations, and 3D visualisations while applying core principles of space planning, colour, lighting, and material selection

● Technical drawing and digital tools — Students gain proficiency in AutoCAD, Advance AutoCAD, SketchUp, and 3ds Max for working drawings, conceptual modelling, and advanced rendering

● Material and finish specification — Students develop expertise in interior finishes, furniture systems, lighting, and sustainable materials, learning to select and specify based on aesthetics, functionality, and cost

● Sustainability and cultural context — Subjects covering Energy Efficient Interiors, Sustainable Interiors, Vernacular Interiors, and Vastu give students a grounded understanding of how design connects to environment and culture

● Live brief and studio practice — Students work on real briefs from organisations and live project partners, moving through planning, experimentation, model making, and structured design reviews

● Research and Project Management — The advanced track covers Research Methodology, Project Management, Experiential Interior Design, and a Dissertation for students pursuing the Honours pathway