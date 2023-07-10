Ingar Electronics: The Future Is EV

The impact of climate change has been well-documented, from heat waves, and floods to crop failure. India has promised to cut its emissions to net zero and become carbon neutral by 2070.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) will play a crucial role in achieving such a goal. They have emerged as a key alternative to conventional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles by producing zero tailpipe emissions. Most automotive are banking on EVs as a sustainable solution to the current transportation systems wherein they can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, combat air pollution, and cut down reliance on fossil fuels.

According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), EV sales in India has crossed 1 million in 2023. But the EV infrastructure needs to be improved, including charging infrastructure, battery swapping stations, and businesses built on traction batteries.

Founded in 1988, Ingar Electronics Pvt. Ltd. established itself as a connector and cable assembly manufacturing and distribution company. Realising the gaps in the EV industry, the organisation, started its EV business 3 years ago, helping the transition to clean energy.

INGAR offers a range of EV Charging Products, Lithium-Ion Battery Products, 2&3 Wheeler EV Products, High Voltage Connectors for EVs, MIL Grade Connectors, among other things. It is a popular choice of many auto majors in India for their new launches and offers a full after-sales warranty and services for our customers across all industries.

They have worked with clients across Defence and Aerospace, Telecommunications, Industrial Automation and Machinery, EVs, and Power Supply systems, among others. Currently, they operate via three offices in New Delhi and service clients all over India.

