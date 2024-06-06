The role of India Inc. in ensuring safe workspaces for LGBTIQ+ employees

Respect and acceptance can make a workplace better for everyone. In recent years, corporate India has been evolving towards greater inclusivity and diversity. While the journey towards full inclusion and equality is ongoing, significant progress has been made.

Despite the challenges that LGBTIQ+ individuals continue to face in the workplace, India Inc. has shown remarkable adaptability to change. Many companies are actively working to create a supportive environment where LGBTIQ+ employees feel safe and valued. This positive shift is helping to reduce isolation and is improving mental well-being for many employees.

But what else makes a workplace safe for LGBTIQ+ individuals?