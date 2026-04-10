India’s GCC Boom Driving Managed Workspaces Growth: Insights from Enzyme CEO

India’s commercial real estate landscape is undergoing a structural shift as Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, and digital-first companies increasingly seek flexible office infrastructure. This growing demand is accelerating the expansion of managed workspaces across major business hubs.

In an interaction with Ashish Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Enzyme Office Spaces, shares insights into the evolution of India’s flexible workspace industry and the journey of building Enzyme into a growing workspace platform.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Enzyme Office Spaces operates across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR, with around 2 million sq. ft. of workspace and nearly 60,000 seats across India, serving more than 70 enterprise clients, including startups, SMEs and global companies.

An accidental beginning that sparked an entrepreneurial journey

For Ashish Agarwal, starting a workspace company was never part of a detailed entrepreneurial plan. After completing his MBA, Ashish Agarwal had secured a corporate job offer but decided to spend some time in Bengaluru helping expand his family’s spice trading business in South India.

“We took a small 21-seater office space. The idea was that a few seats would be used by our own team while the rest would be subleased,” Ashish Agarwal recalls.

Unexpectedly, the entire space was leased out quickly.

“That’s when I realised there was a genuine demand for flexible office spaces.”

What started as a small experiment soon evolved into a full-time venture. Over the next decade, Ashish Agarwal gradually expanded Enzyme’s footprint across India’s major business cities.