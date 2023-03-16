India Emerges As An Out-Performing Market In The G20

India is consistently outperforming whether it is at G20 or T20. Formed in 1999, to combat the global financial crisis, the G20 is a forum of 19 countries accounting for about 85 per cent of the world GDP and 75 per cent of trade. It includes heavyweight economies like Australia, Saudi Arabia and USA to name a few. And over the last two decades, India has delivered 9-11% returns on investments on an average, cinching it to the top 3 G20 nations.

For years now, economists, diplomats, and leaders have heavily advocated for the “Look East” policy. They have banked on lucrative RoIs in the emerging Indian and surrounding South-East Asian markets that boast of a dense consumer index. Some economists of Morgan Stanley, have even opined that India could become the world’s third largest economy and stock market.

In its report titled ‘Why This Is India’s Decade’, Morgan Stanley noted several factors that would help India to scale up its economy. The report also indicated that GDP is likely to cross $7.5 trillion by 2031, more than double the current level. The substantial increase in the manufacturing hubs, clean energy transition and rapid growth of the country’s digital infrastructure all make it an ideal destination to park your funds.

But you must also secure your investments in the event of an unprecedented financial crisis. And nothing defines security as an insurance policy. The HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super, is a non-linked, non-participating, individual pure risk premium/savings life insurance plan which maps out your investments and savings based on your changing lifestyle.