Leaders At The Panel Discussion - Implementing Inclusivity: Are Industry Leaders Hearing The Billion Voices?
Courtesy - The Quint
Despite the competitive advantages that persons with disabilities bring to an organisation, they are barely represented in the workforce. India Inc. organisations have adopted significant policies to etch DE&I into their culture. But nearly a decade after the enaction of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, more must be done so that the community has a stronger and better representation, particularly at the top of the leadership pyramid.
Our previous panel discussion explored the attitudinal challenges and barriers that persons with disabilities have to overcome in the current ecosystem. Now, we learn from industry leaders and directors about how we can create a more cohesive work environment and crucially understand why organisations must seriously consider building disability inclusive workspaces.
Around 30 million people in India are living with one or another form of disability - apparent and non-apparent. About 13 million people can be employed and absorbed into the workforce. Yet, only 3.4 million persons with disabilities are currently recorded to be working either in the organised or unorganised sectors. How can organisations bridge this stark gap? What are the merits of hiring persons with disabilities and why must leaders look at disability inclusion as more than a CSR drive?
But recruitment of persons with disabilities is only the beginning. Organisations must look at transforming their workplaces by leveraging the benefits of technology, focussing on the strengths of the persons with disabilities, introduce support groups, allies and role models to encourage and motivate their peers to create a truly disabled inclusive workplace. How?
Watch the video above to learn more about these practices and how to implement them at your organisation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)