Implementing Inclusivity: Are Industry Leaders Hearing the Billion Voices?

Despite the competitive advantages that persons with disabilities bring to an organisation, they are barely represented in the workforce. India Inc. organisations have adopted significant policies to etch DE&I into their culture. But nearly a decade after the enaction of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, more must be done so that the community has a stronger and better representation, particularly at the top of the leadership pyramid.

Our previous panel discussion explored the attitudinal challenges and barriers that persons with disabilities have to overcome in the current ecosystem. Now, we learn from industry leaders and directors about how we can create a more cohesive work environment and crucially understand why organisations must seriously consider building disability inclusive workspaces.