Humans Of OPPO Teaching Nuances Of Indian Culture To Their AI Allies

Ever wondered about the brains designing the world of quirky filters, avatars, and cool GIFs? The AI wizards who have engineered our social media to look flawless and blemish-free. And many have shared their reservations about Artificial Intelligence and a robotic future.

Meet the humans of OPPO who are humanising Artificial Intelligence one Bindi at a code.

Saritha Bandaru is the Principal Engineer of Camera Innovation in OPPO India. Born with an avid interest in the world of technology and innovation, Saritha works at the Research & Development wing of OPPO India. But she goes a step beyond the world of hard codes and rigid algorithms. Her vision, in alignment with OPPO’s mission, is to introduce a human touch to technology-driven services and products that serve mankind.

She observed and studied behavioral discrepancies as part of OPPO’s Camera AI innovation project. She noticed that the algorithm failed to distinguish between a blemish, scar, face marks, and a Bindi. And thus, realised the need for cultural appropriation, noting why it was important that technology did not paint all faces with the same brush.

Their latest video beautifully captures how OPPO is determined to push camera capabilities to bring high-end photography and videography experiences to its users. And in doing so, they also want to preserve and capture all the Indian traditions and cultures.

Saritha and her team successfully developed localised technology that enables OPPO smartphones to capture the beauty of Bindi and, it is now visible in all the photos.

OPPO has always ideated to create joyous experiences with the aim of helping people at the heart of all of its innovation projects. It has made India a global epicenter for smartphone innovation with 5G Innovation Lab and the Camera Innovation Lab, located in Hyderabad.

As an institution, it believes in fostering an environment that integrates a culture of innovation and inclusivity. Overall, OPPO India's photo-taking algorithm has become more localised and user-friendly.

One may think it is just a Bindi. But OPPO is trying to revolutionise and humanise technology one Bindi at a code.