How To Decide If A Hair Product Is Right For You

Start with what your scalp is telling you

Your scalp is where hair growth begins, and it behaves differently depending on your body's internal state. Before you reach for any product, pay attention to what's already happening.

Is your scalp oily by midday? Do you notice flaking? Does your hair feel dry and brittle even after washing? These aren't random inconveniences — they're signals. An oily scalp often points to overactive sebaceous glands, which can sometimes be triggered by hormonal shifts, stress, or even using the wrong conditioner too close to the roots. Dry scalp can indicate a compromised skin barrier or low humidity affecting the skin.

When you ignore these signals and pick a product based on marketing claims alone, you're essentially guessing. Sometimes you get lucky. More often, you don't.