How Do You Want Your Dream Retirement To Look Like?

Imagine not having to set an alarm for 7:00 a.m. or stressing about catching the 8:00 a.m. metro while mentally running through the to-do list of meetings and tasks of the day. Imagine living life at your own clock and on your own terms. And what is the ultimate goal?

For most of us it is about ensuring stability, a better future for the family and children, and a relaxed stress-free retired life. Now, retirement can mean different things for different people. Some may only start to do the things they long aspired to once they have achieved freedom from their corporate calendars. It could be anything from hiking to Machu Picchu or starting a boutique resort near the lakes, or building a dream house somewhere amidst nature away from the noise of the city. The goals can be many.

But achieving these goals come with a pretty penny and can seem overwhelming especially in the current climate where salary appreciation is hardly in line with the annual rise in inflation. India’s headline retail inflation rate rose to 5.55% in November, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Whereas a recent survey of 360 multinational companies across nearly 70 countries highlighted that inflation had resulted in a 3.8% average fall in salaries globally in the last year. India was fortunate to record a 2.1% positive salary growth in real terms. Leave aside the perils of ever increasing tax. In other words, your salary needs a hand to grow, stronger fiscal discipline and shrewder money management strategies to build your corpus. HDFC Life’s latest ad campaign Kal Ka Reality Check encourages young people to start saving early and strategise for their retirement plans.