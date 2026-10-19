Home Loan Interest Rate: A Complete Guide To Types, Factors And EMIs

What influences the home loan interest rate?

The interest rate offered on a home loan is influenced by several factors. Some relate to the borrower’s financial profile, while others depend on broader market conditions.

Credit profile

Credit history is an important consideration during loan assessment. A strong repayment record indicates responsible credit management and can support the overall borrowing profile.

Before applying for a home loan, it is advisable to know your CIBIL score online and review your credit report. This can help identify inaccuracies, outstanding dues, or other issues that may need attention before the application is submitted.

A stronger credit profile may also help you access more favourable borrowing terms.

Employment type

Interest rates may also vary based on the borrower’s employment type.

Market conditions and monetary policy

Home loan interest rates are also influenced by broader economic conditions, benchmark lending rates, and monetary policy decisions.

Floating rates, in particular, may change as benchmark rates move over time. This is why prevailing market conditions can also affect the rate available when a borrower applies.