The Quote Looked Good. Then The Bill Arrived.

Anyone who has recently finished doing up a flat in Chennai will tell you some version of the same story. The initial number felt manageable. The final number did not. And somewhere between signing and shifting in, a gap opened up that nobody had clearly explained at the start.

This is not a story about dishonest firms or fly-by-night contractors, though those exist too. This is about something more routine and, in many ways, more frustrating: quotes that are technically accurate but structurally incomplete. Quotes built to win a client, not to inform one. In a market worth over USD 36 billion nationally, where residential interiors account for 60 percent of all demand, this gap between the number on the PDF and the number on the final invoice has become one of the most predictable features of the home interior experience in India.

What follows is a breakdown of the items most commonly missing from an interior quote, not obscure edge cases, but recurring costs that experienced homeowners and designers alike will immediately recognise.

Chennai-based interior firm Interiors by Dex, which works exclusively on residential projects, says the single most common question they hear from new clients is not about design. It is about the gap between what they were quoted elsewhere and what they eventually paid.