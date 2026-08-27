Gurumaa Yogita Khatri Reveals Science Behind Quality Sleep

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For decades, society glorified people who could survive on four or five hours of sleep.
The tireless entrepreneur, the overworked executive and the student studying through the night were often presented as symbols of ambition and dedication. Sleeping less was sometimes treated as a badge of honour.
Today, our understanding of sleep is changing.
Quality sleep is increasingly recognised as an essential part of physical health, mental performance and emotional wellbeing. From professionals and athletes to students and parents, people are beginning to understand that rest is not the opposite of productivity.
It is one of its foundations.
For Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, sleep is an important part of the broader conversation around preventive health and sustainable wellbeing. In a lifestyle where work, technology and social commitments often extend late into the night, learning to protect sleep may be one of the simplest changes people can make.
We often think of sleep as time when the body is doing nothing.
In reality, sleep is an active biological process.
During sleep, the brain carries out important functions related to memory, learning and emotional processing. The body also uses this period for recovery and regulation of several physiological processes.
Muscles recover.
The nervous system gets an opportunity to move away from constant alertness.
Hormonal processes continue to operate.
The body prepares itself for another day.
When sleep becomes consistently inadequate, these processes can be affected.
And the consequences may become visible during waking hours.
Many professionals believe they are gaining extra productive hours by sleeping less.
The reality can be very different.
A tired mind may struggle with concentration, memory, decision-making and emotional regulation. Small tasks can take longer. Mistakes become easier to make. Situations that normally feel manageable can become unnecessarily stressful.
The cost of insufficient sleep is not always obvious on a particular morning.
It can accumulate gradually.
Over time, inadequate sleep has been associated with several aspects of health, including metabolic health, immune function, mood and cardiovascular wellbeing. Sleep problems can also interact with lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity and stress.
This is why sleep should not be treated simply as a matter of convenience.
Students often sacrifice sleep in the belief that more study hours automatically mean better results.
But learning is not simply about how long we remain in front of a textbook.
Sleep plays an important role in memory consolidation and learning. The brain continues processing information after the study session has ended.
This means that staying awake through the night before an examination may not necessarily produce the advantage students expect.
Studying with a rested mind can be more useful than adding another exhausted hour to the night.
For parents, this is equally important.
A child's sleep routine can influence attention, mood, behaviour and overall wellbeing. When a child is consistently tired, the first question should not always be about discipline or academic performance.
Sometimes, it is worth asking:
"Is the child sleeping enough?"
Perhaps one of the biggest challenges to healthy sleep today is the technology that surrounds us.
Smartphones remain beside our beds.
Laptops stay open late into the evening.
Streaming platforms make it easy to continue watching one more episode.
Social media provides an endless stream of content.
Work messages can arrive at any hour.
The result is that the boundary between daytime and nighttime has become increasingly blurred.
Exposure to light in the evening can influence the body's natural sleep-wake rhythm, while stimulating content and constant digital engagement can make it harder for the mind to wind down.
Sometimes the problem is not that the body has forgotten how to sleep.
It is that we have created an environment that makes switching off difficult.
At Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat in Igatpuri, Nashik, sleep is considered within the broader context of lifestyle and wellbeing.
When people describe concerns such as persistent fatigue, stress, digestive discomfort or difficulty concentrating, one simple question can provide useful insight:
"How well are you sleeping?"
Sleep is not necessarily the sole explanation for someone's health concerns, and improving sleep cannot replace appropriate medical evaluation or treatment. But it can be an important part of a healthier routine.
For many people, improving sleep means looking beyond bedtime itself.
It means examining the entire day.
A healthy sleep routine does not begin only when we get into bed.
It begins much earlier.
Consistent waking and sleeping times can help establish a regular routine.
Morning exposure to natural light can help reinforce the body's daily rhythm.
Regular physical activity can support sleep quality.
Large or heavy meals close to bedtime may make some people uncomfortable.
Excessive caffeine, particularly later in the day, can interfere with sleep for some individuals.
Reducing screen exposure before bed can create a calmer transition into nighttime.
Relaxation practices such as slow breathing, meditation or gentle stretching may also help some people prepare for sleep.
A cool, dark and comfortable bedroom can further support a restful environment.
None of these practices is complicated.
The challenge is making them consistent.
We need to reconsider the idea that being busy automatically means being productive.
Working until midnight does not necessarily mean accomplishing more.
Answering emails at 2 a.m. does not necessarily demonstrate commitment.
And waking up exhausted should not be celebrated as evidence of ambition.
True productivity depends not simply on the number of hours we remain awake, but on what we are able to accomplish during those hours.
A rested mind can think more clearly.
A rested body can function more effectively.
A person who sleeps well may be better equipped to manage stress, maintain concentration and make thoughtful decisions.
This is particularly important for workplaces.
Employee wellbeing should not be treated as separate from organisational performance. Rested employees are more likely to have the energy and mental clarity required for sustained work.
Healthcare conversations often focus on food, exercise, medical tests and disease prevention.
Sleep deserves the same attention.
Families can create healthier bedtime routines.
Schools can teach children why sleep matters.
Employers can reconsider workplace cultures that unnecessarily reward constant availability.
Individuals can start treating sleep as a basic health requirement rather than something sacrificed whenever life becomes busy.
This does not mean that everyone will sleep perfectly every night.
Life will always bring deadlines, travel, responsibilities and occasional sleepless nights.
The goal is not perfection.
The goal is to make adequate, quality sleep a consistent priority.
Lifestyle changes can support healthier sleep, but persistent sleep difficulties should not simply be ignored.
Ongoing insomnia, loud snoring, breathing interruptions during sleep, excessive daytime sleepiness or other persistent symptoms may require evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional.
Sleep problems can sometimes be connected to underlying medical or psychological conditions, medications or other factors.
Recognising when professional help is needed is also part of responsible healthcare.
Perhaps we need to change the way we think about sleep.
Sleep is not laziness.
It is not wasted time.
It is not an obstacle standing between us and success.
It is part of the biological foundation that allows us to function well when we are awake.
As Gurumaa Yogita Khatri, emphasises in her approach to preventive wellness, sustainable health is built through everyday habits rather than dramatic short-term solutions.
Food matters.
Movement matters.
Stress management matters.
And sleep matters.
The future of productivity should not belong to those who can survive on the least amount of sleep.
It should belong to those who understand how to protect their health while pursuing their ambitions.
Nature has always understood the importance of rhythm.
Perhaps it is time we did too.
Yogita Khatri, popularly known as Gurumaa, is the Founder of Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, Igatpuri, Nashik. Her work focuses on preventive wellness through naturopathy, yoga, nutrition and sustainable lifestyle practices.
She is also a member of the Central Council for Research in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (CCRYN), Ministry of AYUSH.
Through grassroots initiatives, Yogita Khatri has contributed to naturopathy awareness reaching approximately 6 lakh people, while approximately 4.5 lakh people have benefited from free healthcare and wellness initiatives.
Her social initiatives have included rural health, preventive healthcare, women's empowerment, youth development, digital education and community welfare. For more than a decade, she has also conducted motivational programmes for students and young people, including engagements through Allen Career Institute and other educational platforms.
In 2017, Yogita Khatri was invited by Shri Jairam Thakur, then Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in connection with the International Day of Yoga.
Her areas of work include Yoga and Naturopathy, Preventive Healthcare, Holistic Wellness, Public Health Outreach, Motivational Leadership, Youth and Women's Empowerment, and Community Development.
Her broader vision is centred on the principle:
“Healthy People, Healthy Nation – through Yoga, Naturopathy, Prevention and Positive Living.”
Nirvana Naturopathy & Retreat, Igatpuri, Nashik, founded by Yogita Khatri, reflects an approach to wellness centred on naturopathy, yoga, nutrition, preventive healthcare and sustainable lifestyle practices. Over the years, the institution has also been associated with community development and local employment, with approximately 200 employment opportunities generated over more than 12 years. Its broader approach encourages greater awareness of everyday health choices while recognising the importance of appropriate medical care when professional evaluation or treatment is required.