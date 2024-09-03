Gaur NYC Residences Achieve Historic 3x Oversubscription in Just 24 Hours

"It only speaks about our commitment to timely deliveries. We have been delivering exceptional homes and working towards total customer satisfaction. We are glad that the project has captured people's imagination and committed to taking Gaur NYC Residences into the league of NCR's iconic residential projects. This milestone is attributed to our legacy and timely delivery, as in the last 10 years, we have delivered more than 50,000 units.”

Sarthak Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group