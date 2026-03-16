Fiberise’s FYBER Sells Out On Launch Day, Crosses ₹1 Crore Mark

The strong launch response highlights a broader shift in consumer behaviour toward preventive health, metabolic wellness, and science-backed nutrition solutions. Industry estimates suggest India’s nutraceutical and functional nutrition market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as awareness around lifestyle diseases and metabolic health increases.

Fiberise Fit recently secured significant seed funding to accelerate its growth and innovation roadmap. The company is building one of the strongest intellectual property pipelines in the functional nutrition space, having filed over 16 patents covering a wide range of upcoming metabolic health and functional nutrition technologies, many of which will form the foundation of its next-generation product portfolio.

Several new products based on these innovations are expected to launch in the coming quarters, targeting areas such as metabolic health, energy and focus, sleep recovery, gut health, and performance nutrition. The company also plans to scale distribution across digital health platforms as well as offline wellness retail channels.

Fiberise Fit has set an ambitious goal of building a ₹10,000 crore brand within the next 1,000 days, betting on India’s rapidly expanding preventive healthcare and functional nutrition market.

The company was founded by Prof. Diwakar Vaish, a technologist and entrepreneur with over sixteen years of experience across healthcare technology and advanced engineering. He has previously led developments including India’s first indigenous humanoid robot, brain cloning technology, and a brain-controlled wheelchair. He is also the founder of D&D Healthcare, which supplied more than 17,000 ventilators across India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Fiberise Fit

Fiberise Fit is a functional nutrition company focused on building science-backed products that integrate health into everyday consumption. The company develops solutions across metabolic health, satiety science, and functional foods aimed at supporting sustainable lifestyle wellness.