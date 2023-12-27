From Delhi's Bakery - Kunal Chhabra's Journey To The Global Business Stage

The young entrepreneurial talent from Delhi learned under the guidance and mentorship of his father and is now an unstoppable force in the business world.

There is so much that is spoken about a lot of people working day in and day out in their respective sectors across the world. Ever wondered what reasons might have helped a few among them stand apart from the rest in ways more than one? Among many factors, one cannot deny the never-give-up approach most of them adopt in their journeys and the immense passion for their work that catapult them to their desired success. We couldn’t help but notice how Kunal Chhabra stunned everyone by being one of these supremely talented business owners.

He is a true-blue Delhiite who loves his food and his passion for serving people some of the best delicacies out there through his food businesses. Kunal Chhabra, a young and dynamic name rising on top of trends in the business industry in India today, is glad of the many lessons he learned under the guidance and mentorship of his father. Here, he gained many valuable business insights that helped him forge ahead with his unique visions and ideas and create multiple businesses across industries.

Kunal Chhabra’s family business excelled in the bakery and food industry as his father owned a successful wholesale bakery business, which also extended to the catering business. After learning the ropes of doing business through his businessman-father, he went ahead and started a business of his own, and this helped him open a store in Delhi named “Breadways.” He later also did wholesale business with Pillsbury and ITC.

To become a multi-skilled professional and a multiple business owner, Kunal Chhabra started working on many other promising new business ideas. Also, he turned them into fruition in the form of a co-working space business in 2014 and a digital marketing business. His first-ever Media Company was named K Ethics Media.

Today, he has a presence even in the crypto trading world, travel, and high-end bars and restaurants like Bergamo, Aquila, and The Sky High, not just in Delhi but also in Dubai with “Yara Dubai.”